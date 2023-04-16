Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $277,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

