Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

