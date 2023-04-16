Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £120.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($149.44).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($153.56) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.18), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,026,950.54). In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.18), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,026,950.54). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($137.09), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($248,406.69). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Shares of SPX stock opened at £116.40 ($144.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of £112.66. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($111.55) and a 52 week high of £128.90 ($159.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,828.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

