Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.73.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Splunk Stock Performance
Shares of SPLK stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $137.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity at Splunk
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.