Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $137.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.