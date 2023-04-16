STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

