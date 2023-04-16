Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$86.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.78.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$79.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$83.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stantec

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

