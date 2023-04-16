Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.