Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Startek Stock Performance
Shares of SRT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Startek
Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
