State Street (STT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 216,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

