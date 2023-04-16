STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:STEP opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.58. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

