Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Sterling Check Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.23.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
