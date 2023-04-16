Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 23,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,223% compared to the average daily volume of 1,814 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 492,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $136,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $290,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.01. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

