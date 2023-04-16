StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

