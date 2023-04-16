StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

