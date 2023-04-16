StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.