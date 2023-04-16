StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.55.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
