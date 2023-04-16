StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

See Also

