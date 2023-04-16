StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

