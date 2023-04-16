StockNews.com Downgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365. 7.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

