StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.92 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

