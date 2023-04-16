StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.92 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
