StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.06 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

