StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of PDEX opened at $16.30 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
