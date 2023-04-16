StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PDEX opened at $16.30 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

