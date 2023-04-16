StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

