StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
