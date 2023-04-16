StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.72. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

