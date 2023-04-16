StockNews.com Lowers LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. LKQ has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.