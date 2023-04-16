StockNews.com Upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to “Hold”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

