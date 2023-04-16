StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,252 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 296,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 196,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

APAC stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

