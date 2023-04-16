Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

