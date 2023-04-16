Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.14. 2,156,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,731,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun
Sunrun Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sunrun
Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunrun (RUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.