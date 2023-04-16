Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.14. 2,156,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,731,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

