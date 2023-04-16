SVB Securities Lowers 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $13.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

