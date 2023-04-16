SVB Securities Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $27.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.74 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

