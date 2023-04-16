Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,838. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

