Taglich Brothers Weighs in on TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TRxADE HEALTH’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

(Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.