Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.54 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.