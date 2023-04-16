TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $15.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.