Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRCGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

