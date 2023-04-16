Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $4.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Telos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Telos by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,163,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 1,436,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 271,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telos by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 1,286,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Telos has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

