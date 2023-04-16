The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

