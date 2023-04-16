The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 35,304 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

