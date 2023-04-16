The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average of $304.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

