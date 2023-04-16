The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

