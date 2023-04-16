The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

