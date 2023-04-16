The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$99.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.48.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of TD stock opened at C$81.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13. The firm has a market cap of C$148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

