The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

