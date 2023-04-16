The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

