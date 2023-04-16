TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) & Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Financial Review

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) are both health technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD N/A N/A N/A Sanofi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TherapeuticsMD and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Sanofi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $69.96 million 0.51 -$14.23 million ($1.43) -2.53 Sanofi $45.39 billion 3.12 $7.14 billion $2.83 19.84

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanofi beats TherapeuticsMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins, as well as over-the-counter vitamins under the BIJUVA, IMVEXXY, vitaMedMD and BocaGreenMD brands. The company was founded by Robert G. Finizio and Brian A. Bernick in 1907 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

