Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 429,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,529,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,451,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

