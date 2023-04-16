Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Activity
In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 429,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
Tilly’s Stock Performance
NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.