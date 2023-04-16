Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.01. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

