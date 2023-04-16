Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $237.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

