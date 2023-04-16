Traders Buy Large Volume of Cinemark Put Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,896 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 4,234 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.