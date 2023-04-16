Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 27,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical volume of 13,122 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.80. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

