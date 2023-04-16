Traders Purchase Large Volume of Southern Call Options (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 3,620 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

SO stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.